06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Investor Group Named Lead Plaintiff In Federal Securities Class Action

NEW YORK - An investor group was appointed as lead plaintiff in a securities class action lawsuit against a pet therapeutics company and certain of its executive officers on June 6 after a federal judge in New York ruled that the group met all statutory requirements to serve in the position (In re Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Securities Litigation, No 17-0880, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 87351).