06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Allows Survey Of Taffy Shop Customers In Trademark Battle

DENVER - A taffy shop may have valid complaints about a survey conducted by an expert for a competing taffy shop in a trademark dispute, but the survey is reliable and relevant enough to not preclude it from trial, a Colorado federal magistrate judge ruled June 8 (Estes Park Taffy Company, LLC, et al. v. The Original Taffy Shop, Inc., No. 15-cv-01697, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 88113).