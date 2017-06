06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Michigan Federal Judge Denies Sanctions Sought By Both Sides In Airline Fee Suit

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on June 6 denied motions for sanctions filed by both sides in a suit over airline ticket costs, determining that an award for either side would be inappropriate because all sides, including the court, were to blame for the long, drawn-out litigation (Stuart Sandweiss, et al. v. Spirit Airlines, Inc., No. 16-121114, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 86167).