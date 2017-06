06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel: Insured's Liability Expert Provided No Authority To Support His Opinion

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey appeals panel on June 7 affirmed a lower court's ruling in favor of an insurer and an insurance agency in an insured's negligence and professional malpractice lawsuit arising from Hurricane Irene damage, finding that the insured's liability expert was properly excluded because he offered no authority to support his opinion (Satec Inc., et al. v. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., et al., No. A-5103-14T4, N.J. Super., App. Div., 2017 N.J. Super. LEXIS 68).