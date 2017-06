06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - PCA And Djibouti Enter Host Country Agreement For Arbitrations

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands - The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on June 6 announced that it has reached a host country agreement with the Republic of Djibouti, allowing PCA-administered cases to be heard there.