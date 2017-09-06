06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Bankruptcy Judge Allows For Non-Ignition Switch Injury Claims To Proceed

NEW YORK - A federal bankruptcy judge in New York on June 7 partially granted and partially denied a motion to enforce a 2009 sale order and found that a group of plaintiffs scheduled to go to trial in July in Connecticut federal court may proceed with claims against General Motors LLC (New GM) of failure to warn based on the conduct of New GM and General Motors Corp. (Old GM) and failure to recall and retrofit based on the conduct of New GM (In re: Motors Liquidation Company, f/k/a/ General Motors Corporation, et al., No. 09-50026, S.D. N.Y. Bkcy.).