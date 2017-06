06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court: Asbestos Sales For Pipe Sold In Washington Don't Create Jurisdiction

SEATTLE - A broker's sales of asbestos to a California company selling pipe in Washington state do not create specific jurisdiction, but on remand the trial court should consider recently revealed evidence and precedent in deciding that the state had jurisdiction, a majority of the Washington State Supreme Court held June 8 (Candance Noll, et al. v. American Biltrite Inc., et al., No. 91998-4, Wash. Sup.).