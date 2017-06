06-09-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court: Questions Remain Over Ship Owner's Transfer Of Asbestos Liabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. - Liability is a nebulous term and absent an actual document demonstrating that a ship owner transferred all liabilities to a subsidiary, genuine issues exist about who is responsible for a man's exposure, an Oregon court held June 8 (Clifton J. Williams Sr., et al. v. CBS Corp., et al., No. A158077, Ore. App., 2017 Ore. App. LEXIS 741).