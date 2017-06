06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Missouri Appeals Panel Affirms Verdict In Premises Liability Suit

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri appellate panel on June 6 affirmed an $81,100 judgment in a premises liability suit after finding that the court did not err in denying a motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict brought by the owner of a mall and its cleaning company in a suit where a woman injured herself after slipping on a cheese sauce (Sandra M. Marmaduke v. CBL & Associates Management Inc., et al., No. ED104150, Mo. App., Eastern Dist., Div. 4, 2017 Mo. App. LEXIS 556).