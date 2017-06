06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Panera Bread Investor Sues Company, Board Over Proposed Merger Deal

WILMINGTON, Del. - A shareholder sued restaurant chain Panera Bread Co. and its board of directors in Delaware federal court on June 7, alleging that the defendants issued a proxy statement in connection with a proposed merger deal that contains information insufficient for shareholders to properly consider the proposed deal in violation of federal securities laws (Lawrence Phillips v. Panera Bread Co., et al., No. 17-0697, D. Del.).