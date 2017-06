06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Court Affirms Denial Of Motion To Seal Confidential Asbestos Memo

LOS ANGELES - A company's failure to try to contain a memo containing confidential attorney-client advice for more than three years, even as it went "viral" in asbestos litigation, warrants denying a motion to seal, a California appeals court held June 8 (Elaine Margie Paulus, et al. v. J-M Manufacturing Company Inc., No. B269904, Calif. App., 2nd Dist.).