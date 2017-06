06-09-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Adopts Recommendation To Dismiss Landowner's Suit Over Neighbor's Emissions

DENVER - A federal judge in Colorado on June 7 adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss a couple's claims that the emissions from a neighbor's coal-fired boiler located on the Southern Ute Tribal Reservation violated the opacity standards of the Clean Air Act (CAA) after overruling the plaintiffs' argument that the statute sets those standards (Karen Nakayama, et al. v. Jennifer L. Sanders, et al., No. 17-cv-0285-WJM-NYW, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 87031).