06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Refuses To Strike Claims Related To Butter Wine Trademark

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on June 12 refused to strike a wine maker's claim for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and another claim in relation to its alleged misuse of a trademark for a chardonnay, finding that the owner of the mark showed a probability of prevailing on its claims (JaM Cellars Inc. v. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., No. 17-01133, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90002).