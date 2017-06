06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit: Court Properly Dismissed Complaint Without Leave To Amend

PASADENA, Calif. - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 13 affirmed a lower federal court's dismissal of an insured's lawsuit against its partners management liability reimbursement insurer, finding that the lower court did not abuse its discretion in denying the insured leave to amend its complaint (Cove Partners, LLC v. XL Specialty Insurance Company, No. 16-55315, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10504).