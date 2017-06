06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Appeals Court Says Evidentiary Hearing Needed In Insurance Fraud Suit

LOS ANGELES - An evidentiary hearing should have been held to determine whether a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer had sufficient information in 2010 to begin an investigation into whether a man committed insurance fraud by further damaging a tow truck, a California appeals panel ruled June 12 (Mark Jeffrey Tornow v. Superior Court of Los Angeles County, et al., No. B271895, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., 7th Div., 2017 Cal. App. Unpub LEXIS 4020).