06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Claimant Owed Disability Benefits Under Plan's 'Own Occupation' Provision

SAN FRANCISCO - Following a one-day bench trial, a California federal judge on June 13 determined that a disability claimant submitted sufficient evidence showing that he was disabled under a plan's "own occupation" provision but failed to prove that he was disabled under the plan's "any occupation" standard (Robert Bosley v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., No. 16-00139, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90803).