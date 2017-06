06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Insurer Was Not Entitled To Rescind Policy, California Panel Says In Reversal

SAN FRANCISCO - A California appeals panel on June 12 reversed a lower court's finding that an insurer was entitled to rescind an "Owners, Landlords & Tenants Liability Coverage" insurance policy, finding that the insurer failed to satisfy its burden of showing that the insured made material misrepresentations on the insurance application (Victor Duarte v. Pacific Specialty Insurance Co., No. A143828, Calif. App., 1st Dist., Div. 2).