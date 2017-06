06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Insurer Has Duty To Defend Contractor In Airport Floor Damage Suit

DENVER - A commercial general liability insurer has a duty to defend a contractor against claims of defective work on an airport hangar floor, a Colorado federal judge ruled June 12, also staying the case pending resolution of the underlying action (Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. High Country Coatings Inc. and Zurich American Insurance Co., No. 16-03196, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90127).