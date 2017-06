06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Lawsuits Arose Out Of 'Single Scheme'; No Professional Liability Coverage Due

DENVER - A Colorado federal judge on June 12 entered a final judgment in favor of a professional liability insurer after finding that it has no duty to defend or indemnify against an underlying lawsuit alleging that its insured entered into a "kickback contract" to steer additional subcontractor work to city-employee-controlled companies (Ciber, Inc. v. Ace American Insurance Co., No. 16-1189, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 89895).