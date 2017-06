06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Suit Challenges Rate, Not Entitlement To Payment, Evades ERISA Preemption

DALLAS - A hospital group's state law claims challenge the rate an insurer paid and do not involve a dispute over the right to compensation, providing an independent duty and escaping ERISA preemption, a federal judge in Texas held June 9 (Kindred Hospitals Limited Partnership d/b/a Kindred Hospital Houston Medical Center, et al. v. Aetna Life Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-3379, N.D. Texas, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 89285).