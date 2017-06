06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Copyright Claim Over Reposted Skyline Photo Dismissed Against Government Official

INDIANAPOLIS - A photographer failed to establish any individual liability against the director of a government agency related to the unauthorized posting of a copyrighted photograph, an Indiana federal judge ruled June 12, granting dismissal of infringement and unfair competition claims against the official (Richard N. Bell v. David N. Powell, et al., No. 1:16-cv-02491, S.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 89587).