06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Deems Winn-Dixie's Website Not Accessible To The Blind Under The ADA

MIAMI - Ruling in favor of a legally blind man, a Florida federal judge on June 13 found that a supermarket chain's website was not accessible to visually impaired patrons and ordered the chain to undertake remediation measures to bring its site in compliance with the guidelines of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) (Juan Carlos Gil v. Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., No. 1:16-cv-23020, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90204).