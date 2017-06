06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - New York Federal Judge Rejects Bid For Dismissal Of Copyright Claims

NEW YORK - Efforts by Justin Timberlake and other defendants to dismiss a request for copyright infringement damages occurring before Feb. 17, 2013, were denied June 13 by a New York federal judge (PK Music Performance Inc. v. Justin Timberlake, et al., No. 16-1215, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90562).