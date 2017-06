06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - DEA Agent Allowed To Testify As Cocaine-Smuggling Expert

MIAMI - A federal narcotics officer can testify about cocaine trafficking and the drug trade in South America and Central America at trial for a man accused of running a cocaine-smuggling operation from Honduras to the United States, a Florida federal judge ruled June 12 (United States of America v. Juan Carlos Arvizu Hernandez, No. 17-cr-20130, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90548).