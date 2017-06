06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Confirms PCA Award Against Cabo Verde, Enters Default

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A District of Columbia federal judge on June 13 entered a default ruling against the Republic of Cabo Verde and granted a finance company's petition to confirm a $190,098.12 award against it, finding that Cabo Verde failed to respond to the petition or present any arguments as to why the award should not be enforced (Sterling Merchant Finance Ltd. v. Republic of Cabo Verde, No. 16-1285, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90434).