06-14-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Report: 2016 Securities Class Action Settlements Among Top 100 All-Time

NEW YORK - A total of 13 settlements in 2016 were large enough to be added to the top 100 list of securities class action settlements, including one to the top 10 all-time, in terms of total settlement amount, according to a report issued by corporate governance solutions provider Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) Securities Class Action Services Inc. on June 13.