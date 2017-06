06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Venezuela Requests Stay Of Enforcement Of $1.2B Award Pending Appeal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on June 12 moved in a federal district court to stay the enforcement of a $1.2 billion arbitral award that was confirmed in favor of a Canadian investor, pending the outcome of its appeal of the decision to the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Crystallex International Corp. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, No. 16-0661, D. D.C.).