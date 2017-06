06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Illinois Appeals Panel Remands Medical Malpractice Suit For Further Proceedings

ELGIN, Ill. - An Illinois appellate panel on June 12 found that a trial court erred in dismissing a medical malpractice suit because it did not apply the "agreement-in-effect" exception to the res judicata doctrine (Robert Kantner v. Ladonna Jo Waugh, et al., No. 2-16-0848, Ill. App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Ill. App. LEXIS 371).