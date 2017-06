06-14-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Rhode Island Judge: Knowledge, Skills Permit Expert Causation Testimony

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - An expert's knowledge and skills give him sufficient basis to testify regarding the cause of a man's mesothelioma, a judge in Rhode Island held June 9 in rejecting the need for narrow specialization (Rosie K. Sweredoski, et al. v. Alfa Laval Inc., et al., No. 2011-1544, R.I. Super., Providence Plantation, 2017 R.I. Super. LEXIS 94).