06-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Texas Appeals Panel Affirms Judgment For Plaintiff In Negligence Suit

HOUSTON - A Texas appellate panel on June 13 affirmed a trial court's judgment after finding that a man who was employed to repair a tire that exploded and injured his hand presented enough evidence during trial to show that his employer was negligent and could have done more to protect him from the exploding tire (Advance Tire and Wheels LLC v. Abrhim Enshikar, No. 01-16-00020-CV, Texas App., 1st Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 5371).