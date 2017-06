06-15-2017 | 17:15 PM

Pa. Federal Judge Appoints Lead Plaintiff In Securities Fraud Class Action Suit

PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania federal judge on June 13 appointed the lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action suit after determining that the sole movant for lead plaintiff suffered the largest financial loss in the proposed class of more than $83,000 (Courtney Elkin v. Walter Investment Management Group et al., No. 17-2025, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90156).