06-15-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Judge Rejects Settlement Of PAGA Penalties, Finds Ambiguity On Released Claims

SAN DIEGO - After finding that a proposed settlement of class action claims seeking penalties under the Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (PAGA) did not leave the class members with a clear option for asserting their non-PAGA claims, a California federal judge on June 12 denied a joint motion for approval of the agreement (David Vargas v. Central Freight Lines Inc., et al., No. 3:16-cv-00507, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 90070).