06-15-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Termination Of Disability Benefits Was Reasonable, 9th Circuit Panel Affirms

SAN FRANCISCO - The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 12 affirmed a district court's ruling that the termination of a disability claim was reasonable based on the plan's mental health coverage limitation and the medical evidence considered by the disability insurer (Kathee A. Colman v. American International Group Inc. Group Benefit Plan, et al., No. 15-15903, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10394).