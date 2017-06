06-15-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Father Denied Parental Leave Request Files Discrimination Charge Against Employer

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A man who claims that J.P. Morgan Chase Co. (JPMC) violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and Ohio Fair Employment Practices Act by denying his request for parental leave on the ground that only women can be primary caregivers for children on June 14 filed a charge asking the Ohio Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate his allegations on a classwide basis.