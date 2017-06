06-15-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Orders Reinsurer To Provide Missing Tax Documents To Insurers

ATLANTA - In a case over fraudulent transfers of reinsurance funds, a Georgia federal judge granted in part insurers' motion to compel on June 12, ordering a reinsurer to provide missing tax documents to the insurers (Canal Insurance Co. and Canal Indemnity Co. v. Golden Isles Reinsurance Company Ltd,, et al., No. 15-cv-03331, N.D. Ga.).