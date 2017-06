06-15-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Minnesota Appeals Panel Upholds Defense Verdict In Medical Malpractice Suit

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A Minnesota appellate panel on June 12 affirmed a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit after finding that the trial court did not err in allowing the defendants' experts to testify (Anita J. Howard v. Shelly R. Svoboda, M.D., et al., No. A16-1232, Minn. App., 2017 Minn. App. Unpub. LEXIS 508).