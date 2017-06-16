06-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Texas Appeals Court Affirms Verdict Against Maker Of Defective Concrete

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas appellate court panel on June 15 affirmed a jury's verdict finding that a concrete manufacturer should indemnify a contractor that installed concrete that was defectively made, holding that the trial court judge did not err when striking the manufacturer's expert testimony and that the company did not clearly argue in its post-trial motions that the contractor that finished the concrete was a seller under the Texas Products Liability Act (TPLA) (RDJRLW, Inc. v. Bobby Elbert Miller, Jr., d/b/a Miller Construction, et al., No. 02-16-00132-CV, Texas App., 2nd Dist., 2017 Tex. App. LEXIS 5494).