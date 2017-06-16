06-16-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Shareholders Pleaded Scienter In Securities Suit Against Drug Maker, Judge Rules

SEATTLE - Shareholders in a securities class action lawsuit against a developmental pharmaceutical company and certain of its executive offices have properly pleaded a material misrepresentation at this point in the litigation and scienter in alleging that the defendants misrepresented the clinical trial results for the company's new cancer treatment drug in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in Washington ruled June 14 (In re Juno Therapeutics Inc., No. 16-1069, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 91608).