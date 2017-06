06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 10th Circuit Finds TILA Claims Are Precluded By Previous Lawsuit

DENVER - After finding that former property owners were aware of the facts underlying their claim for violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) as early as 2011, the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on June 16 affirmed a decision that their claims were precluded by a previous state court lawsuit (Stanley M. Pohl, et al. v. U.S. Bank, et al., No. 16-1144, 10th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10687).