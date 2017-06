06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - California Court Finds Borrower Lacked Standing To Assert UCL Claim

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A California appeals court on June 16 affirmed a trial court's dismissal of a borrower's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL), breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation, finding that he lacked standing and that he was not a party to any contract with the lender (Ronald Ferguson v. Bank of America, N.A., No. E064100, Calif. App., 4th Dist., Div. 2, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 4124).