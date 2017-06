06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit Finds Jury Instructions Were Adequate For Dispute Over Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO - A Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on June 16 overruled arguments from a general contractor that a jury was not properly instructed about certain exclusions included in a policy obtained from ProBuilders Specialty Insurance Co., finding that the contactor was reading the exclusions too narrowly (ProBuilders Specialty Insurance Company, RRG v. Valley Corp. B., et al., No. 14-17544, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10716).