06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - 9th Circuit Panel Upholds Court's Bad Faith Ruling In Auto Coverage Suit

PASADENA, Calif. - A federal district court did not err in denying an insurer's motion for judgment as a matter of law on an insurance bad faith claim because a reasonable jury could have determined that the insurer had a reasonable opportunity to settle the claims against its insured, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled June 15 in affirming (Carlos Madrigal, et al. v. Allstate Indemnity Co., Nos. 16-55839 and 16-55863, 9th Cir.).