06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - N.Y. Appeals Court Affirms Ruling Denying Man's Motion To Withdraw Guilty Plea

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - An appeals court panel in New York on June 16 affirmed a trial court judge's ruling denying a man's motion to withdraw a plea of guilty to one count of insurance fraud, finding that his attorney properly advised him about the risk of deportation associated with the decision (People of the State of New York v. Rayon L. Wong, No. 799 KA 11-00094, N.Y. App., 4th Dept., 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 4919).