06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Texas High Court Grants Insurer New Trial In Defect Coverage Dispute

AUSTIN, Texas - A judgment in an underlying construction defect lawsuit is not binding on an insurer because its insured builder did not have a sufficient financial stake in the outcome due to a pretrial agreement, the Texas Supreme Court ruled June 16, granting a new trial over whether the insurer must cover the construction defect claims (Great American Insurance Co., et al. v. Glen Hamel, et al., No. 14-1007, Texas Sup., 2017 Tex. LEXIS 553).