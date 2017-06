06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Patent Case, Finds Jurisdiction Lacking

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Kansas federal judge's reliance, in dismissing on jurisdiction grounds, on a choice-of-law provision in a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) between a patent owner and a potential licensee was not erroneous, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled June 19 (NexLearn LLC v. Allen Interactions Inc., No. 16-2170, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 10735).