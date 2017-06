06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Supreme Court Denies Certiorari In Copyright Preemption Case

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In its June 19 orders list, the U.S. Supreme Court announced that it will not review a Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals holding that Section 301(a) of the Copyright Act, 17 U.S.C. 301(a), preempts state law claims relating to ideas expressed in tangible media (Ultraflo Corp. v. Pelican Tank Parts Inc., et al., No. 16-1085, U.S. Sup.).