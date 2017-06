06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Supreme Court Denies Review Of Patent Definiteness Standard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In its June 19 orders list, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition for certiorari in a case questioning the general rule that each element in a patent claim is material to an invention's scope when assessing definiteness under Section 112 of the Patent Act, 35 U.S. Code 112 (Cox Communications Inc., et al. v. Sprint Communications Company LP, et al., No. 16-1106, U.S. Sup.).