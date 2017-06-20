 Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Facebook Seeks Renewed Discovery Stay In Biometrics Class Action

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Facebook Seeks Renewed Discovery Stay In Biometrics Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook Inc. on June 19 moved to renew a motion to stay discovery in a putative class action alleging that the social network violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), which it originally filed in California federal court in February, arguing that a pending Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruling could be dispositive of disputed jurisdictional questions and could moot the plaintiffs' discovery requests (In re Facebook Biometric Information Privacy Litigation, No. 3:15-cv-03747, N.D. Calif.).

Find full version on lexis Advance®
Access this news story on lexis.com®
RSS Feeds Print
Share