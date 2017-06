06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Enters Default, Confirms $2.1M Award For ING Bank

SEATTLE - After a fuel bunker trader failed to respond to a bank's petition to confirm a London arbitral award issued in its favor, a Washington federal judge on June 15 entered a default ruling for the bank and ordered the trader to pay it $2,103,750 (ING Bank, N.V. v. Express Pacific LLC, No. 17-0336, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 92464).