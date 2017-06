06-20-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Certifies Class In Mental Health Insurance Coverage Denial Case

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal judge in California on June 15 granted class certification to a group of plaintiffs seeking reprocessing of mental health insurance claims after their insurer allegedly imposed overly strict definitions of medically necessary care in contravention of the plans' terms (Charles Des Roches, et al. v. California Physicians' Service, et al., No. 16-2848, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 92573).